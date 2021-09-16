BiWeek Kicks Off, Organizations Celebrate

The Bisexual Resource Center, GLAAD, and Still Bisexual kick off #BiWeek to celebrate bisexuality+ visibility; Annual #BiWeek Digital Campaign Draws Attention to the Experiences, While also Celebrating the Resiliency of the Bisexual+ community

WASHINGTON—Today marks the start of BiWeek, an annual digital campaign to accelerate acceptance for the bisexual+ (bi, pansexual, fluid, queer, unlabeled, etc.) community. From September 16-23, join the Bisexual Resource Center, GLAAD, and Still Bisexual in recognizing the bisexual+ community for Bisexual+ Awareness Week, culminating in Celebrate Bisexuality+ Day on September 23.

Co-founded by GLAAD, Bisexual+ Awareness Week seeks to accelerate acceptance of the bi+ (bisexual, pansexual, fluid, no label, queer, etc.) community. #BiWeek draws attention to the experiences, while also celebrating the resiliency of, the bisexual+ community.

“#BiWeek is such an important opportunity for us to shine a light on the depth and breadth of our incredible bisexual+ community,” said Belle Haggett Silverman, President of the Bisexual Resource Center. “Too often, we don’t receive the same visibility and resources as our gay or straight peers. But our community is resilient, and we’re everywhere. This is a chance for us to celebrate each other’s stories and uplift each other.”

“Bisexual+ people represent the majority of the LGBTQ community, yet we remain underrepresented in entertainment media and often misunderstood as a result,” said Megan Townsend, GLAAD’s Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis and bisexual advocate. “As the bi+ community continues to grow, we’re proud to celebrate #BiWeek alongside our partners at The Bisexual Resource Center and #StillBisexual — uplifting our community and shining a spotlight on outstanding stories reflecting the full diversity of all bi+ people.”

“With each Bi Visibility Day, we see both the progress our community has made in gaining acceptance and the challenges we still face from those who don’t understand our unique identities,” said Nicole Kristal, President, and Founder of Still Bisexual. “Still Bisexual is proud to partner with GLAAD and BRC to once again keep bi visibility in the public eye during #BiWeek and continue to share stories of bi+ people of all ages, races, and gender identities.”

Throughout #BiWeek, allies and bi+ people learn about the history, culture, community, and current policy priorities of bi+ communities.

Ahead of #BiWeek, the BRC launched two new resources called “Bisexuality+ and Christianity” and “Bi+ Intersections: Transgender and/or Nonbinary Folks in the Bi+ Community,” drawing attention to some of the intersections of bi+ experiences and identities. The BRC will be hosting two #AskABisexual Instagram takeovers to mark #BiWeek, in addition to other events and social media activities planned. On Sept. 23, the BRC will host a virtual party to mark Celebrate Bisexuality+ Day. Community members in the Boston area are invited to join the BRC for an in-person picnic on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 2-6 p.m. ET.

GLAAD will be partnering with BRC and Rotten Tomatoes to present a special discussion live on Twitter Spaces, #BiWeek: Manifesting What’s Next in TV & Film, to mark Celebrate Bisexuality Day on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. PT.

This year, Still Bisexual is celebrating Bi Visibility Day virtually with their popular workshop, “Embracing and Exploring the Bi+ Identity.” Attendees will receive Bi Pride party packages to celebrate at home. Still Bisexual is also excited to once again partner with the City of West Hollywood to create several panels on the bi+ identity and memes that will celebrate bisexual icons throughout history.

To join in the #BiWeek celebration, show your support on social media all week long and join the conversation using #BiWeek. Visit glaad.org/biweek for more ways to take action.

The Bisexual Resource Center (BRC) has been advocating for bisexual visibility and raising awareness about the needs of bisexual people throughout the LGBTQIA and straight communities since 1985. The BRC envisions a world where love is celebrated, regardless of sexual orientation or gender expression. Visit www.biresource.org for more information.

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

Still Bisexual is a national bi+ advocacy organization that uses storytelling, education, and mental health advocacy to help foster public acceptance, awareness, and understanding of bisexual, pansexual, fluid, and queer identities. Learn more at stillbisexual.com.

[From a News Release]