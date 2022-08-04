Brittney Griner Found Guilty In Russian Court

brittney grinerBrittney Griner, addressing the Russian Court, pleaded for her life. Credit: YouTube/11Alive

Posted By: The Rainbow Times August 4, 2022

The basketball star Brittney Griner, used as a Russian political pawn, in her plea for clemency also apologized to her fans, among many others

By: Audrey Cole/TRT Reporter–

The WNBA player and two-time gold medalist, Brittney Griner, was found guilty by a Russian Court of attempting to smuggle drugs into the country. Her sentencing comes in the middle of the Ukraine-Russia war and a time in which US relations with Russia are at an all-time low. President Joe Biden immediately responded to the sentence, demanding Russia release her.

“… It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates,” read part of his statement. “My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible.”

The court sentenced Griner to 9 1/2 years in a penal colony, according to The New York Times, while Griner wept and asked for clemency while apologizing to her teammates, friends, and family.

“My parents taught me two important things. One, take ownership for your responsibilities; and two, to work hard for everything you have. That’s why I plead guilty to my charges. I understand everything that’s being said against me, the charges that are against me … but I had no intent to breaking the Russian law.

“I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population. I never meant to break any laws here. I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling, that it doesn’t end my life here.” Griner is 31 years old.

The Court sentence found her “guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia despite them being illegal,” reported Reuters.

A few days ago, the Biden administration allegedly offered Russia a prisoner swap that included Americans Griner and Paul Whelan, for the release of Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer once labeled the “Merchant of Death” who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012 on charges that he schemed to illegally sell millions of dollars in weapons.

Reactions to Griner’s conviction via social media were immediately seen. Some are below.

