COVID, Variants & Trans People

Covid Vaccine, Covid’s Ability to Morphe and the Attacks from the Religious Right on Others But Not Themselves

By: Chris Gilmore/TRT Columnist—

I am going on a couple of tangents to drive these points home. They are about vaccines, Covid, religion, and what anyone does with their bodies while they’re trying to live authentically, like anyone else on the planet, as most of us do whether we are a member of this community or not.

COVID

How long will this last? This question is for Trumpists, QAnon cultists, or others who somehow disbelieve science or vaccines, for one reason or another. It will, until it kills us all, at this rate. If people are not willing to get vaccinated, we will continue to let the virus top us and annihilate us because it has the ability to continue to evolve and outsmart us. Let’s face it, its willingness to survive and live is bigger than any human’s willingness to even show up and at least protect their loved ones. They’re not only disregarding their lives and the lives of those they love but then also our lives — the rest of us who did what was needed to be the ones still standing. So, not getting the vaccine is detrimental to their loved ones, others who’ve been vaccinated and are at high risk, and then humanity as a whole.

There are hundreds of millions of people from other countries who cannot receive the vaccine or don’t have the means to get it, yet here in the U.S. people are turning away from it and from that responsibility to themselves and one another. How can we be the “United” States of America when all we see is disunion and discord, even over health and the difference between life and death — even as those people promulgating that COVID was a hoax have continued to die while wishing they’d acted differently after it’s been too late.

This enemy isn’t a wealthy one. It’s not originating from a war with another country. It’s not sending missiles here, or bombing us. It is, however, shredding us to pieces and, I ask you, how long are you (those of you who haven’t gotten the vaccine and refuse to do so because Trump told you so or to follow a political statement) going to wait to make things right? Wouldn’t it be better to get vaccinated, to at least be safe for you and your loved ones? Are you willing to die for a momentous victory of a sort — a victory of will, or pride or an inflated sense of righteousness?

If that is the case, then you’ve already succumbed to this pandemic mentally. I’ll tell you, however (and sadly), it is a matter of time before you mortally succumb from it too. And, once you’ve got it, it’s too late to get the vaccine and it is so aggressive that it will most likely win that personal battle with you at the moment.

If you are a religious person and you see children die from this virus, have you thought about selflessness? Do you remember the scripture about loving others, thy neighbor? This is the way to do the right thing. It’s not just about you or your battle of wills. This affects others around you. Keep in mind that more variants are coming from other places and there could be a time when there is nothing that could potentially annihilate COVID. We still don’t know if those of us who’ve been vaccinated will be able to survive the more intelligent variants surfacing. As the virus replicates, it becomes smarter and stronger. That’s where everyone’s longevity is at peril.

I believe that just as the polio vaccine was a mandate, the Covid vaccine should be as well.

There should be ample consequences of all kinds for those who knowingly choose to not get vaccinated. This is not about personal choice, but about the health of the nation and the outlook of future generations — if there is one or whenever Covid is eradicated. At this pace, however, that may not even happen in our lifetime. I wish that were a joke, but it’s not. It’s more of a reality show ending abruptly and in the worst possible way.

Don’t let FOX News or One America News Network, OANN, tell you about science and medical experts’ findings. You won’t find that there. On the contrary, all you’ll find there is a biased opinion from biased people who know just about nothing about this. I don’t claim to know lots either. What I do know is that I don’t rely on TV channels to find out more about Covid or anything else that may pertain to science or medicine. So please read research papers and medical journals about the scientific findings related to this virus and remember, just watching right-leaning TV channels isn’t to be informed.

Non-binary and trans people

Do you only think about rights or religion — like you do when it comes to the COVID vaccine — when you’re questioning other people’s lives, who are living peaceful and genuine lives that don’t affect your life at all — like the members of the LGBTQIA+ community — and those who they love? Or, is that not part of being a Christian or someone who believes in a higher power who should honor all lives and who will answer to a supreme being — or the being that you pray to — if you do.

What’s with the convenient pointing of fingers at others, but not yourself? Why is it ok to do breast or penile enlargements, or facelifts, but it’s not OK for a trans or non-binary person to live their lives as they see them fit, whether it is via surgery or not.

No one tells you that you’re mutilating your body or changing what God gave you or who he made you? I mean, aren’t you doing the same? Or is that’s ok when it’s for vanity’s sake but not ok due to dysphoria or a condition that, in some, requires them to have any surgery they need to live authentically? Really. What’s it to you? How are you different? To use your arguments, God made you that way. “You should stay that way,” by your own arguments. Don’t do penile augmentation surgeries, facial lifts, pectoral contouring, tummy tucks, buttock augmentations, breast reductions, etc., because that means, too, that you are “mutilating your body,” according to how you judge others. You can’t tell others how to live, is my point. If what they do doesn’t affect your life, nor your personal relationship with the Higher power, then what’s it to you? Now, if their affirmation surgeries (as all surgeries are) somehow affect you directly — like Covid affects us all — that’s a different story. Be religious but don’t use a measure to judge others that you don’t use for yourself. It’s not fair and not very Christian of you if you’re a Christian. I mean, hypocrisy much?

I may not call myself a Christian or may not go to church, but I don’t criticize or judge anyone based on anything they may consider necessary for themselves, whatever that may be as long as it’s not hindering my freedoms or affecting me. Others should live their lives and should remember what they do to others more so when they refer to religion to prosecute human beings that aren’t doing anything to them.

[This column originally ran on the August 2021 issue of The Rainbow Times].