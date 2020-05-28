CT Pride Announces 1st Virtual Pride Event

HARTFORD, Conn.—CT Pride, a collaboration of Connecticut’s statewide Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Pride organizations, announced a virtual parade and festival to help celebrate the diverse communities this June 2020. Over 15 local towns and cities in Connecticut may need to postpone or cancel events due to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on our local LGBTQ+ communities—some still scheduled into August and September. CT Pride maintains updated lists to provide the latest details on rescheduled dates and those still in the works, along with information about when and if it is advised to attend safely.

June is a commemorative month to stand up and be proud as LGBTQ+ people. The remembrance of Stonewall in NYC and the rebellion 51 years ago is scheduled annually through events providing an opportunity to connect as a community. In lieu of public gatherings this June, plans are to come together safely with a virtual event to be broadcast on Facebook, YouTube, and Discord.

CT Pride is connecting with LGBTQ+ non-profits across Connecticut to organize solutions for our community members experiencing hunger, loss of income, housing insecurity, access to healthcare, mental health stresses, and other needs due to COVID-19. We will encourage those watching our virtual events to contribute to those non-profits directly to help in their efforts. Community non-profits include the New Haven PRIDE Center, Triangle Community Center, OUT CT, Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective, True Colors, Kamora’s Cultural Corner, The KIKI Project of Latinos Community Services.

Newly formed this year, CT PRIDE was described by Dolores Degage Hopkins of Greater Bridgeport Prides’ Committee as “originally meant to be a support system and shared calendaring tool through sharing of ideas has led to the creation of ‘Virtual Pride.’”

A long-time committee member of Hartford Pride, Richard Stillson, explained it this way: “our intent is to provide a safe way to express our pride and maintain social distancing through the latest technology. We are asking individuals, political supporters, community organizations, affiliated spiritual groups to submit short videos about what Pride means to them this year. We will ask the audience to give back to how our community is giving back those affected by the pandemic state-wide.” The organization hopes for an early June release.

“Connecticut Virtual Pride is an amazing opportunity for us to come together as a community in celebration during LGBTQ+ Pride Month even when we can’t share physical space,” said Patrick Dunn, Executive Director New Haven Pride Center and Co-Producer Pride New Haven. “The New Haven Pride Center is proud to serve Connecticut’s LGBTQ+ community and is excited to be working with pride organizers from across Connecticut this June to deliver a robust list of ways for all of us to connect, find support, and build community.”

For more information, contact Richard Stillson at (860) 305-3991 or by e-mail richardstillson@outlook.com.

[From a News Release]