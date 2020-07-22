Flex Your Vote: Mike Ruiz, Others On LGBTQA+ Vote

Eight of America’s leading fitness photographers have joined forces on “Flex Your Vote,” a new campaign that aims to encourage the LGBTQ community and its allies to the polls this November.

“It’s painfully clear why this is the most important time in our lifetimes to vote,” said Mike Ruiz, the campaign’s organizer. “We are being engulfed by a pandemic, millions are unemployed, the government is riddled with corruption. We need to change the direction of this country or we are headed towards a dictatorship where we will be stripped of our rights.”

Ruiz was initially inspired into action when it came to his attention that many of the American fitness models that he helped to make famous were supporting policies that directly undermined his liberties.

He reached out to his photographer colleagues in the fitness industry—Pat Lee, Ulrich Oehman, Jorge Freire, Abel Cruz, Eric Wainwright, Allan Spiers, and Michael Downs—for ideas on how they could effectuate change somehow. Collectively, they concluded that rather than try to change the minds of the indoctrinated, they would try to inspire the LGBTQA+ community to register and then vote in the upcoming election.

According to Williams Institute School of Law report titled “The 2020 LGBTQ Vote, Preferences And Characteristics of LGBT Voters”, half of registered LGBTQ voters (50 percent) are Democrats, 15 percent are Republicans, 22 percent are Independents, and 13 percent said they identify with another party or did not know with which party they most identify. In addition, the report indicates that LGBT voters are racially diverse, nearly half (47%) are under age 35, and one-third have at least a college education.

“1 in 5 LGBTQA+ people are not registered to vote,” Mike Ruiz explained.

Eric Wainwright devised the “Flex Your Vote” slogan and the campaign was born. In it, the eight photographers are posting images to their Instagram and Facebook accounts and encouraging fans to share them with the hashtag @flexyourvote.

“I’ve made three posts so far and have had six people reach out to me telling me that they registered to vote as a result of seeing my posts,” Mike said.

With thousands of shares and reposts, they are hoping to motivate the 21 percent of the LGBTQ community that isn’t registered to vote to do so, according to the Williams Institute survey.

“It’s going to take every single person voting to not only send Trump away but to send a clear message that we repudiate everything he stands for,” added model Eric Turner who is featured in the campaign. “If this is a way to encourage people to stand up and participate in that, I’m all about it!”

“Truth and empathy are on the ballot, and this may be the most consequential election in our lifetimes,” said photographer Pat Lee.

For more information about the campaign visit https://bit.ly/3eTCr6t.