NAGLY, MassOpera To Hold Virtual Cabaret To Benefit At-Risk LGBTQ+ Youth

The Virtual performance with singers, performers, and special guests will represent the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ experiences; All donations from this event will go to support the programming, outreach, and advocacy NAGLY provides every day to honor, respect, educate, and empower GLBTQ+ Youth

SALEM, Mass—NAGLY (North Shore Alliance of GLBTQ+ Youth), and MassOpera are partnering to present A NAGLY Virtual Cabaret on Saturday, July 25 at 8:00 p.m. Queer performers, representing the LGBTQ+ spectrum, will share some of their favorite songs and their personal connections to these songs. Interspersed throughout the evening will be mini-interviews and testimonials by those who work most closely with NAGLY: our Board, Staff, Volunteers, and most importantly our Youth, sharing their experiences at The NAGLY Center and the amazing work this organization does for at-risk LGBTQ+ Youth.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for NAGLY to partner with an amazing cultural institution to bring joy and music in a time when it’s most needed,” said NAGLY Executive Director, Steve Harrington. “We hope our entire NAGLY family, from youth to parents, to staff and supporters take advantage of this opportunity for free high-quality entertainment. Although billed as a fundraiser, there is no cost to watch and enjoy the streaming performances on NAGLY’s Facebook and YouTube pages.”

MassOpera was thrilled to have the opportunity to partner on this event and share some of its favorite performers with NAGLY supporters.

“MassOpera is a forward-thinking company, actively creating partnerships with organizations fighting systemic oppression, particularly in new and innovative ways, such as this virtual concert,” said MassOpera Executive Director, William Neely. “In May, MassOpera presented its first virtual event, and decided as an organization: ‘Well, if we’ve invested in this broadcasting technology and have a method for creating an event like this, why don’t we share this knowledge and ability with organizations who share our vision for a more just and equitable society?’”

For more information on the event, please go to www.nagly.org or NAGLY’s Facebook page, NORTHSHOREAGLY.

NAGLY is one of the largest GLBTQ+ Youth Centers in the entire United States with a mission to honor, respect, educate, and empower GLBTQ+ Youth. Starting in 1992 with a once-a-week meeting in a church basement, NAGLY now operates a 5,000 square foot center in downtown Salem, Mass., has expanded to include a Trans Group, Middle School Group, Parents, and Teachers Group, and social and educational events for Queer and Ally families.

MassOpera cultivates experiences for artists and audiences that challenge the status quo and reflect our diverse community. In 2018, MassOpera, formerly MetroWest Opera, went through a tremendous rebrand, including the launch of a new organizational name, mission statement, and website. MassOpera strives to be an ever-evolving and responsive performing arts organization, with a commitment to telling new stories, creating opportunities that otherwise would not exist, and representing all forms of diversity on stage and off. Visit us at www.massopera.org.

[From a News Release]