Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference Postponed

The largest trans wellness conference in the nation, taking place in Philadelphia, postponed due to COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA—Today Mazzoni Center announced that after careful consideration and evaluating guidance from national, state, and local authorities, it has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Philadelphia Transgender Wellness Conference (PTWC) that was scheduled to occur July 23-25, 2020 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The conference has been rescheduled for August 19-21, 2021.

“We did not come to this decision lightly,” said Alecia Manley, Mazzoni Center COO and a member of the Interim Leadership Team, “There is no way to know where we’ll be as a nation in at the end of July. But, our priority has been, and will always be, the safety and well-being of the thousands of TGNC community members, presenters, staff, sponsors, exhibitors, and the hundreds of volunteers who come together each year to make PTWC such an enriching and incredible experience.”

Manley also stated, “We understand that our communities face substantial health inequities and barriers to health insurance and care, and as a result, many in our community, are disproportionally affected by COVID-19. We will be looking for ways to make some of PTWC’s educational content and community building experiences available in other ways and will announce details at a later date.”

About the Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference

Since 2001, PTWC has provided a unique opportunity to educate and empower trans individuals on issues of health and well-being; educates and informs allies and health service providers; and facilitates networking, community-building, and systemic change. The three-day conference, delivered free of charge to the trans community and allies, is now the largest of its kind in the world, attracting thousands of attendees from around the world.

About Mazzoni Center

Mazzoni Center is Philadelphia’s leading health center focused on the needs of the region’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ) community. Mazzoni Center’s mission is to provide quality comprehensive health and wellness services in an LGBTQ-focused environment while preserving the dignity and improving the quality of life of the individuals it serves.

[From a News Release]