Pres. Obama Announces Candidate Endorsements

Former President’s Release Only Lists First Round of Endorsements

WASHINGTON—Today, President Barack Obama announced his endorsement of more than 100 candidates in advance of November’s elections. This first wave of endorsements comprises 118 candidates from 17 states running for federal, statewide and state legislative offices.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats,” President Obama said. “Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans—not just those at the top. They make me optimistic not just about our party’s chances in November, but about our country’s future long after that. So if you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early—by mail or in person.”

Reflecting President Obama’s commitment to use his unique standing to help elect Democrats up and down the ballot, he set guiding principles for issuing this fall’s endorsements. He selected candidates because their election would advance key goals: winning control of the U.S. Senate and holding the majority in the U.S. House; electing Democrats who will support fair redistricting in 2021; supporting alumni of his campaigns and Administration; and promoting diverse, emerging leaders for this time.

In every round of endorsements President Obama has issued since leaving office, he has supported candidates running at the state level who the National Democratic Redistricting Committee has identified as critical to the upcoming redistricting process. This fall is the last opportunity for voters to decide who will have a seat at the table when new maps are drawn in 2021 – maps that will be in place for the next decade. As the President has said, we need to end gerrymandering so voters can choose their elected officials, not the other way around.

President Obama believes our long-term challenges can be addressed best when we all take a more active role in our democracy. That’s why he has dedicated his post-presidency to identifying and elevating the next generation of leaders. In issuing this first round of endorsements for 2020, President Obama hopes to help current and aspiring Democratic leaders establish themselves, build their profiles, and lead their communities. Today’s endorsements also include 10 Obama Administration and campaign alumni who heeded President Obama’s call in his farewell speech to “grab a clipboard, get some signatures and run for office yourself.”

Endorsed candidates hail from states that have already completed their primaries. President Obama expects to issue a second round of endorsements this fall after the remaining states’ primaries have wrapped up.

Since leaving office, President Obama has remained politically active, campaigning in 2017 and 2018, and issuing nearly 300 endorsements in the 2018 midterm cycle; fundraising for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Governors Association; and endorsing Vice President Joe Biden in April 2020. President Obama has already held numerous events for Biden for President and expects to continue this sustained political activity leading up to November 3, what he has called the most important election of our lifetimes.

“Our country’s future hangs on this election, and it won’t be easy. But pandemics have a way of cutting through a lot of noise and spin to remind us of what is real, and what is important,” said President Obama. “Elections matter. And we need Americans of all political stripes to get involved in our politics and our public life like never before.”

PRESIDENT OBAMA’S FIRST WAVE OF 2020 ENDORSEMENTS

ARKANSAS

Joyce Elliott

U.S. House, AR-02

CALIFORNIA

Josh Harder

U.S. House, CA-10

TJ Cox

U.S. House, CA-21

Christy Smith

U.S. House, CA-25

Gil Cisneros

U.S. House, CA-39

Katie Porter

U.S. House, CA-45

Harley Rouda

U.S. House, CA-48

Mike Levin

U.S. House, CA-49

Ammar Campa-Najjar

U.S. House, CA-50

Ann Ravel

State Senate, SD-15

COLORADO

John Hickenlooper

U.S. Senate

Jason Crow

U.S. House, CO-06

ILLINOIS

Marie Newman

U.S. House, IL-03

Sean Casten

U.S. House, IL-06

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan

U.S. House, IL-13

Lauren Underwood

U.S. House, IL-14

INDIANA

Christina Hale

U.S. House, IN-05

IOWA

Theresa Greenfield

U.S. Senate

Abby Finkenauer

U.S. House, IA-01

Rita Hart

U.S. House, IA-02

Cindy Axne

U.S. House, IA-03

MAINE

Sara Gideon

U.S. Senate

NEBRASKA

Kara Eastman

U.S. House, NE-02

NEVADA

Susie Lee

U.S. House, NV-03

Steven Horsford

U.S. House, NV-04

NEW JERSEY

Amy Kennedy

U.S. House, NJ-02

Andy Kim

U.S. House, NJ-03

Josh Gottheimer

U.S. House, NJ-05

Tom Malinowski

U.S. House, NJ-07

Mikie Sherrill

U.S. House, NJ-11

NEW YORK

Jackie Gordon

U.S. House, NY-02

Max Rose

U.S. House, NY-11

Jamaal Bowman

U.S. House, NY-16

Mondaire Jones

U.S. House, NY-17

Antonio Delgado

U.S. House, NY-19

Dana Balter

U.S. House, NY-24

NORTH CAROLINA

Roy Cooper

Governor

Yvonne Lewis Holley

Lieutenant Governor

Ronnie Chatterji

Treasurer

Jessica Holmes

Commissioner of Labor

Cal Cunningham

U.S. Senate

Pat Timmons-Goodson

U.S. House, NC-08

Brian Farkas

State House, HD-09

Adam Ericson

State House, HD-20

Terence Everitt

State House, HD-35

Sydney Batch

State House, HD-37

Kimberly Hardy

State House, HD-43

Frances Jackson

State House, HD-45

Ricky Hurtado

State House, HD-63

Dan Besse

State House, HD-74

Christy Clark

State House, HD-98

Brandon Lofton

State House, HD-104

Donna Lake

State Senate, SD-07

Harper Peterson

State Senate, SD-09

Allen Wellons

State Senate, SD-11

Kirk deViere

State Senate, SD-19

Terri LeGrand

State Senate, SD-31

OHIO

Kate Schroder

U.S. House, OH-01

Desiree Tims

U.S. House, OH-10

Phil Robinson

State House, HD-06

Monique Smith

State House, HD-16

Jessica Miranda

State House, HD-28

Emilia Sykes

State House, HD-34

Amy Cox

State House, HD-43

Chris Stanley

State House, HD-59

PENNSYLVANIA

Josh Shapiro

Attorney General

Nina Ahmad

Auditor General

Joe Torsella

Treasurer

Christina Finello

U.S. House, PA-01

Susan Wild

U.S. House, PA-07

Matt Cartwright

U.S. House, PA-08

Eugene DePasquale

U.S. House, PA-10

Marlene Katz

State House, HD-29

Lissa Geiger Shulman

State House, HD-30

Brittney Rodas

State House, HD-105

Jonathan Kassa

State House, HD-151

Nancy Guenst

State House, HD-152

Anton Andrew

State House, HD-160

Deb Ciamacca

State House, HD-168

Claudette Williams

State House, HD-176

Ann Marie Mitchell

State House, HD-178

John Kane

State Senate, SD-09

Janet Diaz

State Senate, SD-13

George Scott

State Senate, SD-15

Pam Iovino

State Senate, SD-37

Julie Slomski

State Senate, SD-49

SOUTH CAROLINA

Jaime Harrison

U.S. Senate

Joe Cunningham

U.S. House, SC-01

TEXAS

Sima Ladjevardian

U.S. House, TX-02

Lizzie Fletcher

U.S. House, TX-07

Adrienne Bell

U.S. House, TX-14

Wendy Davis

U.S. House, TX-21

Sri Preston Kulkarni

U.S. House, TX-22

Gina Ortiz Jones

U.S. House, TX-23

Candace Valenzuela

U.S. House, TX-24

Colin Allred

U.S. House, TX-32

Erin Zwiener

State House, HD-45

James Talarico

State House, HD-52

Keke Williams

State House, HD-54

Angela Brewer

State House, HD-64

Sharon Hirsch

State House, HD-66

Jeff Whitfield

State House, HD-92

Joe Drago

State House, HD-96

Elizabeth Beck

State House, HD-97

Jessica Gonzålez

State House, HD-104

Terry Meza

State House, HD-105

Joanna Cattanach

State House, HD-108

Brandy Chambers

State House, HD-112

Rhetta Andrews Bowers

State House, HD-113

Celina Montoya

State House, HD-121

Natali Hurtado

State House, HD-126

Gina Calanni

State House, HD-132

Ann Johnson

State House, HD-134

Jon Rosenthal

State House, HD-135

Akilah Bacy

State House, HD-138

VIRGINIA

Elaine Luria

U.S. House, VA-02

Cameron Webb

U.S. House, VA-05

Abigail Spanberger

U.S. House, VA-07