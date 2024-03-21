Trans Awareness: Org. Brings Vital Exhibition

The Salem, Mass. Organization, Salem Arts Association, Features Mx. NV Gay’s Work In “This is Trans”

SALEM, Mass.—Salem Arts Association is thrilled to announce the upcoming exhibition, “This Is Trans,” by talented transgender gender-fluid photographer and activist, Mx. Vincent-Natasha (NV) Gay. This groundbreaking project aims to bring visibility, understanding, and acceptance to the diverse experiences within the transgender community.

The exhibition will run from March 2 to April 6, 2024 as part of the Salem Arts spring exhibits. A Special Artist Reception, free to the public, featuring the artist/photographer Mx. NV Gay, who will be discussing the project/exhibit, will take place on Saturday, March 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Joining the event will be Miss Trans Massachusetts 2023, Chelsea Page Moses, along with other special guests.

In addition to the exhibition, Mx. NV Gay will host a unique Portrait Session Event on March 23 and 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Individuals of trans experience on any point of their journey are invited to participate in free portrait sessions, showcasing the diverse and valid identities within the transgender community. Each participant will receive a copy of their portrait and be part of the ongoing project and exhibits throughout the country. Those interested can register for their free portrait session here.

“This Is Trans” challenges the misconception that transgender identity is a binary concept and highlights the unique and beautiful diversity within the transgender community. Mx. NV Gay’s work emphasizes that the validity of a transgender person is not determined by conforming to preconceived notions but is instead deeply personal and unique to each individual. Mx. NV Gay, a transgender gender-fluid photographer and activist based in Columbus, Ohio, came out in December 2018 and has since dedicated their life to advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community. They have built Mx. Gay’s Creative Direction, a platform for creating and sharing impactful artwork that empowers marginalized communities. “This Is Trans” is part of Mx. Gay’s larger advocacy and awareness campaign, challenging the existing narratives surrounding the transgender community and redefining the concept of validity.

“We are proud to present socially significant events like these to the community and are grateful for the generous support of our event sponsors, who share our commitment to promoting awareness, understanding, and acceptance,” said Salem Arts Association President Anastasia Alter.

Event Sponsors include: Miss Trans Global USA, Fenway Health, Pub & Cloth, The Lobster Shanty, Wolf Next Door Coffee, The Witchery, Emporium 32, Die With Your Boots On, Modern Millie, and Salem Bespoke Boutique by Savor Designs.

For more information about the exhibition and to participate in the free portrait sessions, please visit www.SalemArts.org/This-Is-Trans. For inquiries, please contact Salem Arts Association at info@salemarts.org.