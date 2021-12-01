Transhealth Northampton’s Milestone

Western Massachusetts’ Transhealth Northampton Hit its Milestone Ahead of Time

NORTHAMPTON, Mass.—Transhealth Northampton, an independent, comprehensive, trans-led, and gender-affirming healthcare center, hit its 500 patient milestone recently, just six months after its official launch — a full two months ahead of schedule.

“We are excited to see proof that we are serving a deep and widespread need for gender-affirming care in the area,” said Dallas Ducar, Transhealth Northampton’s CEO. “We look forward to continued expansion to serve more families in our community.”

Transhealth Northampton was established to fill the need of healthcare resources for trans and gender-diverse residents in Western Massachusetts. After opening on May 4, the healthcare center has provided patients of all ages in this rural landscape with a host of clinical and non-clinical services.

“We had this dream to create a gender-affirming healthcare center for and by the trans community,” said Ducar. “We’re making this dream a reality for our team, but more importantly making it a reality for our community.”

Patients at Transhealth Northampton have access to primary adult care, gender-affirming hormonal care, mental health care, pediatric care, and even online resources for support. The vision of Transhealth is to be an affirming healthcare center that also advances research, education, and advocacy for the community.

“I really want people to know that we provide a full range of pediatric services,” said Pediatrician and Clinical Director Andrew Cronyn, MD, FAAP. “Some families come to us with a child who has been affirmed for years and now they need a provider who understands [the] medical transition. Other families come in because they aren’t sure what to do — they love their children but need information. We also take care of children and siblings of transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse people.”

Transhealth Northampton is even working to expand its community support and engagement efforts. The healthcare center has a Community Room that staff plans to use for hosting future events, while also partnering with outside organizations to connect trans and gender-diverse residents in Western Massachusetts with each other.

“By increasing our community engagement efforts, we have the potential to provide patients with a more comprehensive idea of healthcare,” said Mia Lauer, Transhealth Northampton’s Community Engagement Specialist. “We plan on hosting activities like peer support groups and even a weekly community theater group for trans and gender-diverse youth in the area. Community engagement is complementary to the clinical services we provide to patients and their families.”

[This release was first published in the Nov. 11, 2021 issue of The Rainbow Times.]