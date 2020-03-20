Coronavirus: 1st Cases Of + COVID-19 In Salem

This COVID-19 (coronavirus) Release/Story Continues to Develop

SALEM, Mass.—Today, March 20th, the City was notified that three residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All three are recovering at home and are self-isolating. The City’s Health Department is tracing back these individuals’ recent contacts in order to ensure they will self-quarantine as necessary.

“People should not go out unless absolutely necessary. If they must go out, try to maintain at least 6-feet of distance from one another,” said Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll to The Rainbow Times via e-mail. “Wash your hands or sanitize them if you come into contact with commonly used surfaces. Avoid touching your face and sneeze or cough into a disposable tissue.”

Although lockdowns continue to happen in California, New York, Illinois and the New England state of Connecticut, Massachusetts hasn’t called for a lockdown and Salem, locally, has not either.

“There’s currently no plan for a local ‘lockdown’ or shelter in place,” said Driscoll. “We will continue to look to the state for guidance on matters such as that since those measures are only effective if they are done more broadly than in just one city on its own.”

Governor Charlie Baker has limited the number of people who are still getting together and the city of Salem will follow those guidelines too, said the Mayor.

“Per the Governor’s emergency order earlier this week, people should limit the size of groups to no more than ten,” Driscoll stressed. “That guidance is still in effect. Per the Governor’s emergency order earlier this week, people should limit the size of groups to no more than ten. That guidance is still in effect.”

Point Neighborhood Association president, Lucy Corchado, expressed concern for the community the organization represents.

“I have been sharing all pertinent information received by City and news via text, phone calls, Nextdoor website, and Point Facebook page to many residents in the Point,” said Corchado, also a member of the Latino Leadership Coalition. “As you know, this Neighborhood is a low-income immigrant neighborhood so we have arguably the highest percentage of the vulnerable community which could be hit the hardest during this health crisis.

“We do see, however, how people pull together and help each other out as much as possible. I’m appreciative of the resources advertised by the Mayor’s office as well as local businesses like ROOT, North Shore Family Health, N.S. Community Development Coalition offering assistance to our community.”

New updates from Salem

Effective Sunday, March 22, 2020, the Salem Board of Health is temporarily closing all personal service businesses until further notice. This includes beauty salons, hairdressers and barber shops, nail salons and spas, tattoo establishments, fitness centers and gyms, massage and foot spa establishments, churches and religious congregations and services, and psychic studios and parlors.

The Mayor and Board of Health have declared a local emergency effective 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, consistent with existing federal and state declarations. This designation qualifies the City for additional supports and resources, as necessary, to address the escalating situation.

The City has temporarily suspended enforcement of parking meters on street and in lots. All other parking regulations are still being enforced, including handicapped parking spaces, blocking of driveways and hydrants, and so forth.

Evolving situation

“Cases of cases COVID-19 have been reported in every state, as well as across Massachusetts,” said Health Agent David Greenbaum. “The Salem Board of Health and the City of Salem have been preparing for the last several weeks for the arrival of COVID-19 in our community. The COVID-19 pandemic is a rapidly evolving situation and we expect to see additional cases in Salem as it progresses. The Salem Board of Health and the City will continue to share COVID-19 information as it becomes available.”

An extensive epidemiological investigation, including contact tracing, is being conducted for these three cases. Through this investigation, the Board of Health will determine and identify all contacts of these cases. If you have not been contacted by the Salem Board of Health, you are not considered a contact of one of these cases. All people determined to have had had direct, face-to-face contact with one of these cases are being instructed to stay home and self-monitor for symptoms for a period of fourteen (14) days.

Because the risk level for COVID-19 is rising throughout Massachusetts and the illness has now been identified in Salem, the Board will not issue additional press releases announcing new cases; however, a current count of positive cases, less recovered individuals, will continue to be included in the City’s regular updates posted at salem.com/covid19.

Previous Updates Still In Effect

City buildings – including City Hall, City Hall Annex, the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center, and the Salem Public Library – are closed to the public. Departments can be reached by phone or email. Public works and public safety departments continue to function. Note that City offices are being staffed reduced hours at City Hall and City Hall Annex, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 8:00 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

Departments can be reached by phone or email. Public works and public safety departments continue to function. Note that City offices are being staffed reduced hours at City Hall and City Hall Annex, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 8:00 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Visit Salem Together at www.salem.com/together to sign up to volunteer, find tools to request assistance, see charitable funds accepting donations, and discover a wide variety of informational resources all in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

to sign up to volunteer, find tools to request assistance, see charitable funds accepting donations, and discover a wide variety of informational resources all in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Salem Public Library will no longer provide curbside check-out and will no longer be circulating materials to the public. Materials that are checked out can be returned via the book drop at the front of the building. Online services and resources all continue to be available at www.salempl.org.

will no longer provide curbside check-out and will no longer be circulating materials to the public. Materials that are checked out can be returned via the book drop at the front of the building. Online services and resources all continue to be available at www.salempl.org. Residents can use SeeClickFix to request assistance from neighbors. This tool can be useful for those who wish to communicate with neighbors around them but may not have their neighbor’s personal contact information. To use the tool, visit seeclickfix.com/report and create a new request using the category “Help a neighbor during COVID-19 emergency.” Residents can set up notifications to get an alert when a neighbor posts one of these requests so they can respond if they are able.

to request assistance from neighbors. This tool can be useful for those who wish to communicate with neighbors around them but may not have their neighbor’s personal contact information. To use the tool, visit seeclickfix.com/report and create a new request using the category “Help a neighbor during COVID-19 emergency.” Residents can set up notifications to get an alert when a neighbor posts one of these requests so they can respond if they are able. The City of Salem is utilizing the Zoom platform for remote participation of public meetings during this public emergency. Details about accessing each meeting, including the toll-free dial-in number and the meeting ID number, will be posted in the meeting notice/agenda for each meeting scheduled to take place remotely at least 48 hours before the meeting.

platform for remote participation of public meetings during this public emergency. Details about accessing each meeting, including the toll-free dial-in number and the meeting ID number, will be posted in the meeting notice/agenda for each meeting scheduled to take place remotely at least 48 hours before the meeting. The use of playground equipment and structures at City parks is prohibited during this public emergency.

and structures at is prohibited during this public emergency. Waste Management’s customer service number (800-972-4545) is currently out of service. This has no impact on trash and recycling pickup; all trash and recycling pickups will continue to operate on a normal schedule. If you need to report a missed trash or recycling pick up, please report it using SeeClickFix . Bulk items and white good pick-ups will not be scheduled during this time.

will continue to operate on a normal schedule. If you need to a missed trash or recycling pick up, please report it using Bulk items and white good pick-ups will not be scheduled during this time. The City of Salem has extended the Community Preservation Act grant application deadline to April 16 th .

grant application deadline to April 16 . The City of Salem is waiving the late fees on any unpaid automobile excise bills that were due March 9 th . This waiver will be in place until April 17 th , unless otherwise announced. The waiver only applies to late fees and not to the regular bill amount. You can pay your automobile excise bill online at salem.com/paybills.

on any unpaid automobile excise bills that were due March 9 . This waiver will be in place until April 17 , unless otherwise announced. The waiver only applies to late fees and not to the regular bill amount. You can pay your automobile excise bill online at salem.com/paybills. Salem Public Schools are closed through April 6th . For updates regarding the status of Salem Public Schools, please visit www.salemk12.org.

through April 6th For updates regarding the status of Salem Public Schools, please visit www.salemk12.org. Ensure you are subscribed to Salem’s three primary communication platforms, all available at www.salem.com/subscribe: (1) CodeRED, the emergency notification system, (2) City Alerts, found under the “Urgent Alert” menu, and (3) City News & Announcement, found under the “News or Announcement” category.

to Salem’s three primary communication platforms, all available at www.salem.com/subscribe: (1) CodeRED, the emergency notification system, (2) City Alerts, found under the “Urgent Alert” menu, and (3) City News & Announcement, found under the “News or Announcement” category. Members of the public with cold-like symptoms, fever, cough, or other illness should contact their healthcare provider. To ensure the effectiveness of efforts to slow the spread of the virus, avoid congregating in groups of more than 10 people.

About the COVID-19 Coronavirus

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Most patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered on their own. However, COVID-19 can cause severe illness, and even death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Public Health recommendations to reduce the risk of infection with COVID-19:

While there is currently no vaccine to prevent the COVID-19 coronavirus, there are several important measures you can take to stay healthy. These precautions are similar to those you would take to avoid the flu:

Stay home when you are sick

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or by coughing or sneezing into your elbow

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people

The Board of Health is aware that events are being postponed or canceled and employers are encouraging employees that can work from home do so. Residents should stay at home if they are sick. While currently available information indicates that the vast majority of children and most adults are not at risk for severe illness, we do know that some members of our community are at higher risk. These include:

People 60 and older

People with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes

People who have weakened immune systems

People who are pregnant

People at higher risk should stay home and away from large groups of people as much as possible, including public places with lots of people and large gatherings where there will be close contact with others.

For more Information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic we recommend residents always rely on trusted sources for the most accurate information about novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Please visit:

Massachusetts Department of Public of Public Health COVID-19 website at (mass.gov/dph)

https://www.mass.gov/resource/information-on-the-outbreak-of-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19 or the Centers for Disease Control (cdc.gov) coronavirus website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for more information.

[From a News Release and Other Reporting Additions from Staff].