Pride in Boston: Road of Rainbows Pride 5K & POP celebration at Downtown Crossing

Pride in Boston: Boston Theater Company Announces 5th Annual Road of Rainbows Pride 5K at the Boston Common and Inaugural Outdoor Pride Celebration at Downtown Crossing

Registration is open for the all-inclusive run and outdoor celebration

Boston, MA—The Boston Theater Company (BTC) today announced that the fifth annual running of the Road of Rainbows Pride 5K will return on Saturday, June 14, 2025, with a 10:00AM ET start as part of Boston Pride Week. Registration for the race is now open HERE. A blend of arts and athletics, the race is an all-inclusive celebration at Boston Common and will occur before the Pride Parade.

Following Road of Rainbows, this year, Boston Theater Company will be hosting the inaugural Outdoor Pride Celebration (21+) at Downtown Crossing from 1–5PM ET. Hosted by Boston’s finest drag queens, Mizery and Lilly Rose Valor, this high-energy afternoon will feature drinks, dancing, and a live DJ, all made possible by the Downtown Boston Alliance. Tickets for the celebration are now available HERE.

Road of Rainbows is an inclusive event that is as much about running as it is about showing off your inner unicorn. All genders are welcome, and it is for LGBTQ+ people and supporters.Gathering participants of all backgrounds, the run around Boston Common will begin and end at Brewer Fountain within the Boston Common.

“Now more than ever we need fun inclusive nonprofit pride events. We are so excited for runners, walkers and spectators to join us whether it is for the first time or if RoR has become a part of your pride tradition,” said Boston Theater Company Artistic Director Joey Frangieh. “This year, our fifth consecutive, we are bringing our first ever outdoor pride celebration with the Pride Outside Party! These events are all about empowering folks to be themselves, feel included and make sure that everyone who wants to attend can. Our events are ASL interpreted, ADA accessible, and pay-what-you-can. Road of Rainbows 5K course is also accessible to varied athletic abilities- individuals have the option to be timed doing 3 laps or strut one!”

Road of Rainbows started in 2021 to help runners of all genders and abilities have fun in an outdoor sporting event that is open to all. The event is a beloved part of Pride that Boston’s residents and visitors look forward to every year.

Pride outside means to live loud, proud and free Rainbow colors illuminating between you and me Pride outside means to live truly loud and free Authenticity flows as we dance wild and free -RoR & PoP Host, Lilly Rose Valor

Registration options are available for walkers, students, and for those looking to donate to the event. In addition to its registration options, and to help the event be as inclusive as possible, its pay-what-you-can system allows people of all economic backgrounds to participate. Since the event’s inception, more than half of all participants have taken advantage of reduced pricing, and BTC is thankful to its sponsors who’ve helped to make the event more financially inclusive.

Tickets for the inaugural Outdoor Pride Celebration at Downtown Crossing are Tickets are just $5 in advance (while they last) and $15 at the door.

All funds go to produce the Road of Rainbows, which provides free or discount tickets to all. Boston Theater Company is a nonprofit organization.

Many Road of Rainbows sponsors have dropped out due to DEI challenges, but Boston Theater Company is grateful to be sponsored by Mass General Brigham and Jordan’s Furniture.

About Road of Rainbows 5K (ROR):

Established in 2021 by the Boston Theater Company, Road of Rainbows is a first-of-its kind 5K race in the heart of Boston. Rooted in the power of sport to unite, empower, and uplift, the event welcomes participants of all genders and backgrounds to compete in a fun and festive course through Boston Common. The event champions collaborative expression, a commitment to sportsmanship, and is grounded in social responsibility. The event celebrates the opportunity running has to highlight our common humanity and encourage important conversation. More than 4,000 participants have taken part in the event since its inception.

About Pride Outside Party (POP):

Launched by the Boston Theater Company, Pride Outside Party (POP) is a one-of-a-kind outdoor celebration in the heart of Downtown Crossing. Hosted by iconic Boston drag queens Mizery and Lilly Rose Valor, this high-energy gathering features live DJ sets, dazzling performances, and a rare chance to sip legally in the sunshine. POP is more than just a party—it’s a joyful, inclusive space to dance, connect, and kick off Pride weekend in style. As one

of the only Pride events run by a nonprofit, every beat, beverage, and moment of celebration helps support queer-led, community-driven programming all year long.

About Boston Theater Company:

The Boston Theater Company (BTC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to creating experiences for and about marginalized communities. Grounded in social responsibility, BTC champions inclusivity, works to break down financial barriers, and celebrates the transformative power of artists. Some of their most high profile events include Road of Rainbows 5K and the Queer Voices Festival.