Los Angeles Protests Escalated By Trump, Marines Sent To CA

Los Angeles: Inciting Violence, Trump Creates Civil Unrest, Endangers Americans

By: Christine Nicco/TRT Reporter—

Los Angeles, Calif.— President Donald J. Trump has escalated federal enforcement by deploying 500 active-duty Marines, alongside 2,000 National Guard troops, to Los Angeles. The move—carried out without consultation with California officials—supports sweeping ICE raids aimed at undocumented residents.

“Your city is under control; this is a necessary step to enforce the law,” President Trump declared from the South Lawn of the White House Monday morning. “The streets have become war zones, and we will not tolerate sanctuary cities defying federal authority.”

Governor Gavin Newsom responded sharply to Trump’s comments.

“This is a gross abuse of power that strips this state and its people of the constitutional protections they are guaranteed,” he warned in Sacramento. “This is not law and order — this is martial law in disguise.”

ICE agents—many of whom are allegedly pardoned January 6th Capitol rioters—are conducting aggressive raids city-wide. Critics say suspects are being detained without warrants or hearings, then deported quickly to countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras without due process.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the predatory tactics used by the administration.

“As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants … these tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety. We will not stand for this.”

The situation has grown dangerously out of hand: Australian reporter Lauren Tomasi of Nine News was struck in the leg by a rubber bullet while reporting live in downtown L.A. moments after she noted on camera that “this situation has now rapidly deteriorated.”

“I’m good,” Tomasi said calmly after being hit. “My cameraman Jimmy and I are both safe … It has been a really volatile day,” she added.

Congressional leaders also spoke out. Speaker Nancy Pelosi described Trump’s deployment of the military against a U.S. city as “a direct assault on the Constitution and the rule of law.” Senator Bernie Sanders called it “purposefully inflammatory and a gross misuse of military force in a domestic setting.”

The ACLU has vowed to legally challenge both the undeclared militarization of Los Angeles and the ongoing raids. In an official statement, the organization condemned the actions as “unconstitutional and dangerous,” adding that an invocation of the Insurrection Act would represent “federal overreach and a threat to civil liberties.”

The deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a U.S. resident whose removal was halted in 2019 by an immigration judge, escalated further when he was sent to El Salvador in March 2025—despite a Supreme Court order on April 10 mandating his return. The administration delayed compliance, citing diplomatic and logistical constraints, before finally repatriating him via a court-mandated escort.

In addition, U.S. citizens have reportedly been held in ICE facilities for days—or even weeks—despite presenting valid identification, prompting claims of systemic civil rights violations.

If you are National Guard or Active Duty military and you are being ordered to violate the Constitutional rights of US citizens then this is the number to the GI Rights Hotline. There is support, you don’t have to go through with it. tel:1-877-447-4487 — Cian Westmoreland (@CianMW) June 2, 2020

Protests erupting around city detention centers have triggered an estimated 100 arrests, with widespread use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and mounted police. President Trump has suggested he might invoke the Insurrection Act if unrest continues, labeling demonstrators “insurrectionists” and blaming local officials for the “anarchy” in Los Angeles.

