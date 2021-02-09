Mazzoni Center: PTWC ’21 Will Be Virtual

PHILADELPHIA—Mazzoni Center today announced that due to the ongoing pandemic, its 2021 conference will be delivered in a virtual format. For more than a decade the conference has occupied physical space at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

“We know this is disappointing. We know that for many, the conference itself as a space, represents community, unity, and connection and for some folks, it may be the only space such experiences can be held throughout the year.” Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference Logistics Coordinator, Dani Murano-Kinney explained. “However, even with a vaccine now at least partially available, a conference with such a high level of international participation and attendance, exponentially creates numerous health and safety risks, drawing folks to airports, to hotels, to public transportation, to the convention center, to restaurants, etc. It felt irresponsible of us to create so many vectors to spread the virus for attendees.”

In addition to the move to a virtual format, the conference dates, in consultation with the conference’s Interdisciplinary Review Committee, have been changed from August as previously planned. The new conference dates are July 22-24, 2021.

“We’d really like to thank our conference partners—Le Meridien and The Notary hotels, the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and Cvent—for their commitment to ensuring the safety of conference attendees, presenters, volunteers, and staff demonstrated by their flexibility in working with us to cancel the 2020 conference and moving the 2021 conference to a virtual format,” said Mazzoni Center spokesperson Larry Benjamin.

Call for Proposals

Mazzoni Center also announced they are now accepting workshop proposals for the upcoming 2021 virtual conference. Workshops are needed for both conference’s two tracks: General and Professional.

For details, or to submit a workshop proposal for the conference’s General Track, visit: http://bit.ly/gentrack21.

For details, or to submit a workshop proposal for the conference’s Professional Track, visit: http://bit.ly/protrack21.

Workshop proposals must be submitted online by March 8, 2021.

About the Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference

Mazzoni Center’s Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference (PTWC) is the largest transgender health conference in the world. PTWC was founded by Charlene Arcila who was aided by countless community members, to bring the conference to life, year after year. The mission of the PTWC is to educate and empower trans individuals on issues of health and wellness, recognizing the need for expertise surrounding trans health & wellness to rise from within the community.

About Mazzoni Center

Mazzoni Center is Philadelphia’s leading health center focused on the needs of the region’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ) community. Mazzoni Center’s mission is to provide quality comprehensive health and wellness services in an LGBTQ-focused environment while preserving the dignity and improving the quality of life of the individuals it serves.

[From A News Release]