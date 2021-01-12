Rep. Cheney Will Vote To Impeach Trump

Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s Very Clear Statement On Democracy and Her Decision to Impeach Donald Trump; The Number of GOP Senators Willing To Impeach Trump Continues To Grow; Stay Tuned For Updates To This Story

Congresswoman Liz Cheney, (R-Wyo.) has released a statement in which she condemns Donald Trump’s words and actions that incited a crowd of white supremacists that committed seditious acts on January 6, when they attacked Capitol Hill, murdered 5 people, two of whom were police officers. Cheney is the House Republican Conference Chair, the third-highest position in the House Republican leadership.

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” she said in the statement.

Her full statement is below:

“On January 6, 2021, a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes. This insurrection caused injury, death, and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic. Much more will become clear in the coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough. The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.

“Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. I will vote to impeach the President.”

According to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), said to CNN that there is a considerable number of GOP Senators that will also vote to impeach Trump. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), according to other media outlets, is “furious” at Trump and has said to be “pleased” with the impeachment process. In addition to Sen. Cheney, GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), and John Katko (R-NY) have said, according to the network, that they will also vote for impeachment.

