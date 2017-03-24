Salem Sanctuary for Peace: You Will Recognize Them By Their Vote
The Sanctuary for Peace ordinance; city councilors in the midst of a city that is evolving By: Gricel M. Ocasio*/TRT Publisher— If we do not understand…Read More
The Sanctuary for Peace ordinance; city councilors in the midst of a city that is evolving By: Gricel M. Ocasio*/TRT Publisher— If we do not understand…Read More
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin recently signed a bill that empowers high schools and public universities to discriminate against and prevent LGBTQ students from their organizations based on…
Late last week, The Fenway Institute of Fenway Health released a policy brief outlining how the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the Trump Administration’s proposed…
Briefs Urge Court to Enforce Obergefell and Windsor Rulings to Ensure Equal Treatment of Married Same-Sex Parents and Couples GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) submitted two amicus briefs to the U.S….
By: Michael Givens/TRT Assistant Editor— “Trump is going to take care of you.” Javier, a Mexican immigrant, alleges that a customer at his job made…Read More
Late last week, The Fenway Institute of Fenway Health released a policy brief outlining how the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the Trump Administration’s proposed…Read More
By: Chris Azzopardi*/Special to TRT— For Ian Harvie, it’s not about earning the title of “first trans person in the world with a one-hour standup…
Por: Gricel M. Ocasio*/Publicadora de TRT— El pasado fin de semana fue uno de caos total. Aquellos que tienen condiciones cardíacas quizás tuvieron que tomar más de sus pastillas para…
The Sanctuary for Peace ordinance; city councilors in the midst of a city that is evolving By: Gricel M. Ocasio*/TRT Publisher— If we do not understand…
By: Keegan O’Brien*— Kyler Prescott grew up in San Diego. He was an avid piano player, an animal lover and a talented writer. According to…