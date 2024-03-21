LGBT Chamber Announces Leadership Transition

After Six Years at the Helm, Founding Executive Director Grace Moreno Announces Plans to Step Down

BOSTON—Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Grace Moreno announced yesterday plans to step down at the end of April after six years leading the state’s first LGBT-focused Chamber of Commerce. An Interim Executive Director will be appointed to lead the Chamber while a search for a permanent replacement takes place.

“We are grateful for Grace’s vision and relentless passion for this work. The Chamber has become a force in driving policy decisions, helping hundreds of LGBTQ businesses thrive, and creating a more just economy in our Commonwealth,” said Benjamin Perkins, Chair of the Chamber’s Board. “As we look to this next chapter, the Chamber is positioned to continue to make an impact for many years to come.”

In the past six years, the Chamber saw rapid growth, serving more than 500 members across the state with financial support from more than 70 corporate partners. Other accomplishments include:

Drove the effort to add LGBTQ businesses to state contracting priorities

Opened a Western MA office

Launched the Chamber’s BEE Program, providing technical assistance to small businesses and providing access to 1:1 support and coaching from experts

Secured a line item in the state budget to support Chamber efforts

Created solid partnerships with state, quasi-state, statewide, regional, and local organizations

Hosted 12 Job Fairs specifically for the LGBT community since 2019

Helped businesses navigate the pandemic, applying for Paycheck Protection Program Loans and securing private loans

Launched the LGBTQ allyship corporate education program

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with an amazing group of staff, board members, LGBTQ+ business members, and partners,” said Moreno. “After six years I am returning to how I came to the chamber, as an entrepreneur—I am taking time to solidify my next business venture that will continue to focus on the wellbeing of our community and the Commonwealth’s economy.”

The Chamber’s Board of Directors will soon announce an interim executive director to lead the organization while a permanent replacement is sought.

The Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce is committed to improving the financial well-being of the LGBTQ+ community by fostering inclusive relationships to propel economic growth and social equity throughout the Commonwealth. To learn more, visit malgbtcc.org.