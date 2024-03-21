Foundation Offers Grants To Serve LGBTQ Communities

RI Foundation Steps Forward to Help LGBTQ Rhode Islanders

PROVIDENCE, RI–Nonprofits that serve the state’s LGBTQ communities have until April 11 to apply for grants of up to $10,000 through the Equity Action Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation.

“These grants are open to organizations that focus on Rhode Island’s LGBTQ communities, as well as nonprofits that are launching or expanding their work in the LGBTQ communities,” said David N. Cicilline, the Foundation’s president and CEO. “Requests should aim to support, encourage justice for or improve the lives of LGBTQ Rhode Islanders.”

There are two categories of grants: Projects that meet the priority needs of the LGBTQ communities and capacity-building programs such as board development, strategic planning, and fundraising for organizations that play a vital and unique role in the LGBTQ communities. Applicants can receive one project or capacity-building grant a year.

Last year, the Foundation awarded grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to 12 organizations, including GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, Meals on Wheels of RI, Newport Pride, Project Weber/RENEW, the Open Door Health clinic at the Rhode Island Public Health Foundation, Sojourner House and Youth Pride Inc.

The work included offering health care, supporting ongoing youth and civil rights advocacy, providing youth programs, and protecting LGBTQ victims of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Guided by a volunteer advisory committee of leaders in the LGBTQ communities, the fund has made more than $1.2 million in grants to dozens of organizations over the years. The public can support the fund’s work by donating to it on the Foundation’s website.

The Rhode Island Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. Through civic leadership, fundraising, and grant-making activities, often in partnership with individuals and organizations, the Foundation is helping improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders. For more information about applying for an Equity Fund grant, visit rifoundation.org.

[From a News Release]