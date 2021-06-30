Sales Jobs

Red Cardinal Sales Lead – Amherst, MA

General Overview

Red Cardinal, a recreational marijuana operator, is looking for talented, passionate and qualified Retail Sales Leads for our Amherst MA retail store, which will be opening in the early summer of 2021. We at Red Cardinal strive to provide an advanced level of professionalism and integrity in the recreational marijuana industry and are committed to working only with talented and passionate individuals who wish to operate a retail store according to superior professional standards, while providing exceptional service to consumers, whom they serve.

DESCRIPTION

As a Sales Lead, you will support the General Manager in ensuring that all daily operating procedures are performed as required while promoting a company image of excellence through a strong work ethic, leadership by example, and a passion for consistent delivery of impeccable customer service. Sales Leads maximize sales through the development and supervision of sales staff. The Sales Lead is also responsible for ensuring transactions are carried out in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Implement operational rules, regulations, policies, and procedures

Supervise, manage, and direct the activities of sales team

Ensure that company policies and best practices are adhered to by sales team

Manage, educate and inspire staff to deliver the highest level of customer service and satisfaction;

Ensure compliance with applicable local, state/provincial, and federal laws and regulations

Assist with customer service and ensure customer satisfaction

Maintain in-depth knowledge of all strains and products in store inventory as well as industrywide product and trend knowledge

Assist in training new employees

Actively working to maintain proper inventory and cash handling management

Perform additional related duties as may be requested by management

QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS

Cannabis retail experience preferred

Associate degree or two years’ management experience

Point of Sale and inventory management experience

Retail management experience preferred

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills

Strong oral and written communication skills

Work independently and with others

Minimum 21 years of age

Must possess valid driver’s license or state ID

Must pass all required background checks and be able to be approved as a state marijuana agent.

***

Red Cardinal Retail Agent – Amherst, MA

General Overview

Red Cardinal, a recreational marijuana operator, is looking for talented, passionate and qualified sales agents for our Amherst MA retail store, which will be opening in the early summer of 2021. We at Red Cardinal strive to provide an advanced level of professionalism and integrity in the recreational marijuana industry and are committed to working only with talented and passionate individuals who wish to operate a retail store according to superior professional standards, while providing exceptional service to consumers, whom they serve.

DESCRIPTION

Our company is seeking enthusiastic, personable sales agents who can use their extensive cannabis product knowledge to guide customers to the appropriate recreational marijuana product and provide impeccable customer service while complying with all regulations. Sales agents are expected to excel at providing customers with exceptional, prompt, best in class service with accurate and detailed information regarding all products. This includes maintaining a clean and comfortable store environment where all customers are valued and cared for. You will be responsible for assisting the management team with the activities and operations of the store while abiding by all policies, procedures, and operational guidelines.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Deliver exceptional customer service

Guide and direct customers in their marijuana purchasing journey

Answer customer questions and concerns

Meet and exceed sales goals

Ensure compliance in all transactions

Assist with opening/closing of store

Perform other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS