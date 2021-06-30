Sales Jobs

Red Cardinal Sales Lead – Amherst, MA
General Overview
Red Cardinal, a recreational marijuana operator, is looking for talented, passionate and qualified Retail Sales Leads for our Amherst MA retail store, which will be opening in the early summer of 2021. We at Red Cardinal strive to provide an advanced level of professionalism and integrity in the recreational marijuana industry and are committed to working only with talented and passionate individuals who wish to operate a retail store according to superior professional standards, while providing exceptional service to consumers, whom they serve.
DESCRIPTION
As a Sales Lead, you will support the General Manager in ensuring that all daily operating procedures are performed as required while promoting a company image of excellence through a strong work ethic, leadership by example, and a passion for consistent delivery of impeccable customer service. Sales Leads maximize sales through the development and supervision of sales staff. The Sales Lead is also responsible for ensuring transactions are carried out in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Implement operational rules, regulations, policies, and procedures
- Supervise, manage, and direct the activities of sales team
- Ensure that company policies and best practices are adhered to by sales team
- Manage, educate and inspire staff to deliver the highest level of customer service and satisfaction;
- Ensure compliance with applicable local, state/provincial, and federal laws and regulations
- Assist with customer service and ensure customer satisfaction
- Maintain in-depth knowledge of all strains and products in store inventory as well as industrywide product and trend knowledge
- Assist in training new employees
- Actively working to maintain proper inventory and cash handling management
- Perform additional related duties as may be requested by management
QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS
- Cannabis retail experience preferred
- Associate degree or two years’ management experience
- Point of Sale and inventory management experience
- Retail management experience preferred
- Strong organizational and interpersonal skills
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Work independently and with others
- Minimum 21 years of age
- Must possess valid driver’s license or state ID
- Must pass all required background checks and be able to be approved as a state marijuana agent.
***
Red Cardinal Retail Agent – Amherst, MA
General Overview
Red Cardinal, a recreational marijuana operator, is looking for talented, passionate and qualified sales agents for our Amherst MA retail store, which will be opening in the early summer of 2021. We at Red Cardinal strive to provide an advanced level of professionalism and integrity in the recreational marijuana industry and are committed to working only with talented and passionate individuals who wish to operate a retail store according to superior professional standards, while providing exceptional service to consumers, whom they serve.
DESCRIPTION
Our company is seeking enthusiastic, personable sales agents who can use their extensive cannabis product knowledge to guide customers to the appropriate recreational marijuana product and provide impeccable customer service while complying with all regulations. Sales agents are expected to excel at providing customers with exceptional, prompt, best in class service with accurate and detailed information regarding all products. This includes maintaining a clean and comfortable store environment where all customers are valued and cared for. You will be responsible for assisting the management team with the activities and operations of the store while abiding by all policies, procedures, and operational guidelines.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Deliver exceptional customer service
- Guide and direct customers in their marijuana purchasing journey
- Answer customer questions and concerns
- Meet and exceed sales goals
- Ensure compliance in all transactions
- Assist with opening/closing of store
- Perform other duties as assigned
QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS
- In-depth knowledge of marijuana, cultivars, consumption methods, commonly preferred products, non-marijuana products and accessories, and trends in the recreational marijuana industry.
- Positive, can-do attitude, solution-based thinker, organized and results driven
- Team Player, willing to do everything to support your co-workers and customers
- Willing to work long days, evenings and weekends with a flexible work schedule
- Impeccable customer service skills
- Previous experience with cash handling and retail point of sale systems
- Minimum 21 years of age
- Must possess valid driver’s license or state ID
- Must pass any and all required background checks
- Must be able to be approved as a state marijuana agent.
Be the first to comment on "Sales Jobs"