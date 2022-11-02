SpeakOUT: Speaker Training Centers On LGBTQ+ Stories

Registration is Now Open for November 5th Training at DFCI; SpeakOUT tries to represent LGBTQ+ people’s diversities

BOSTON – Sharing one’s personal story can be an effective way to open minds and challenge ways of thinking – at least that’s been the belief behind SpeakOUT Boston’s mission for 50 years. As the nation’s oldest LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning) speakers bureau, SpeakOUT trains members of the community to tell an effective personal story to share with audiences at schools, colleges, businesses, faith communities, and other venues throughout the greater Boston area and beyond. Registration is now open for SpeakOUT’s Fall Speaker Training being hosted in person at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Saturday, November 5th, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The training is a one-day experience that gives attendees an intensive preparation for conducting speaking engagements in the region. Participants learn valuable skills such as setting the right tone, shaping and telling a story, overcoming fear, working with their co-speaker, and answering difficult questions. Participants will work in large groups as well as small breakout sessions with experienced speakers to hone their stories.

“SpeakOUT strives to fully represent the diversity of lived experience of the LGBTQ+ community in our interactions with the public,” said Executive Director Ellyn Ruthstrom. “We especially encourage people of color, transgender and non-binary people, people of faith, and those under 30 to consider joining us for the training. Sharing our stories is an emotional experience, a very empowering experience for many. Our speakers help to educate a wide range of audiences and feel a strong commitment to making life better for LGBTQ+ people now and in the future.”

Once training is complete, trainees observe engagements before becoming active speakers. Speakers choose engagements that best fit their schedule, whether it be weekdays, evenings, or weekends. By taking the training, attendees are not obligated to speak for SpeakOUT and some participants take the training as a way to grow personally and professionally.

The Fall Speaker Training will be held at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston on Saturday, November 5th, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are provided. Training is $75, with a special reduced rate of $35 for seniors and students. Group rates and scholarships are also available, so please inquire. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required.

Visit bit.ly/Fall2022SpeakOUT to register or email info@SpeakOUTBoston.org for more information. Attendees must be vaccinated to participate and all COVID protocols in effect at the time of the training will be adhered to.

About SpeakOUT

SpeakOUT Boston is the nation’s first lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) and ally speaker’s bureau. Celebrating our 50th anniversary this year, our mission is focused on creating a world free of homo-bi-transphobia and other forms of prejudice by telling the truths of our lives. Our trained speakers conduct informal, interactive speaking engagements in settings like middle and high schools, colleges, businesses, faith communities, and community service organizations. Sharing our lives and experiences publicly helps us support those struggling with their sexual orientation and gender identity – and helps us dispel stereotypes to create positive cultural change.

[From a News Release]