BGMC 2021: Annual Gala Goes Virtual

Livestream to Showcase Chorus Impact, Diverse Entertainment; Silent Auction, And More From The BGMC

Boston— Boston Gay Men’s Chorus (BGMC) is pleased to announce that its annual benefit gala ENCORE takes place virtually this Saturday, May 1 at 7 p.m. ENCORE will feature all of the elements of the in-person experience but will present them online: the live auction, BGMC storytelling, a hat competition with diverse LGBTQ+ entertainment, and special musical guest The Boy Band Project. Catherine Peterson, Executive Director of ArtsBoston and Immediate Past Chair of Chorus America will host the one-hour event from the Regent Theatre in Arlington.

“What people enjoy most about ENCORE will be replicated virtually: the excitement of live auctions and the powerful storytelling of the chorus’ work framed around electrifying entertainment,” said BGMC Executive Director Craig Coogan. “That’s what draws people to ENCORE year after year.”

ENCORE falls on the same day at the storied Kentucky Derby, so guests will be invited to compete in a virtual hat competition that will take place on Instagram. A live chat in the auction software will allow guests to comment as the show progresses. BGMC Music Director Reuben M. Reynolds, III, will kick off the festivities with a pre-show demonstration of the proper way to make a mint julep.

“I’m thrilled to host ENCORE and to support the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus,” said Peterson. “With their powerful videos and dazzling archival material the Chorus has brought solace and smiles to me and thousands of others during the pandemic. I can’t wait to give a little back to BGMC at this fun and fabulous event.”

The organization’s signature silent auction starts April 22 and will conclude as the gala live stream begins. ENCORE auction items include professional photo sessions, MASS MoCA and ICA Boston Passes, fine dining opportunities, a private wine class for 20, tickets to the Boston Philharmonic and the Celebrity Series of Boston, Botox treatments, massage, yoga membership, a Maine whitewater rafting excursion for two, personal concierge services, bedazzled BGMC throw pillows and more.

Tickets are $100 at https://bgmc.home.qtego.net/ Hosting opportunities are available through April 21 for pods of four or 10 with a full meal and derby décor delivered by East West caterers.

“Funds raised at ENCORE support our work throughout the year,” said Coogan. “Historically, about twenty percent of the organization’s budget comes from this fundraiser. With the pandemic, the percentage will be even higher this year. We can’t wait to interact with our fans, members, and supporters in this new way!”

NOTE: In the past, BGMC has held other virtual concerts. Check one of them out here.

About Boston Gay Men’s Chorus

The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus is one of New England’s largest and most successful community-based choruses. Founded in 1982, the 200-voice ensemble is celebrated for its outstanding musicianship, creative programming, and groundbreaking community outreach. Under the dynamic leadership of Music Director Reuben M. Reynolds III, the BGMC sings a wide spectrum of classical and popular music and creates social change by providing a positive, affirming image of the gay and lesbian community. The Chorus is heard live by more than 10,000 people each season and thousands more through recording, television, and Internet broadcasts. CBS-WBZ named the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus one of the “top 5” choruses in the city of Boston. The Boston Business Journal in 2018, 2019, and 2020 named BGMC one of the top-performing arts organizations in the city. BGMC is a Cultural Ambassador — being the first LGBTQ chorus to perform in Poland in 2005, the Middle East in 2015, and in South Africa in June 2018.

[From A News Release]