Transgender & GD Health Guide By Fenway

Fenway Health clinicians and Researchers Author first edition of Transgender and Gender Diverse Health Care: The Fenway Guide published by McGraw Hill Professional; First case-based textbook Addresses Health Care Needs of Transgender and Gender Diverse Adults

Fenway Health recently announced the release of the first case-based textbook to address the comprehensive health care needs of transgender and gender-diverse adults. Co-edited by Drs. Alex S. Keuroghlian, Jennifer Potter, and Sari L. Reisner of The Fenway Institute at Fenway Health, this sentinel resource was published by McGraw Hill Professional.

Transgender and Gender Diverse Health Care: The Fenway Guide offers a roadmap for clinicians who seek to provide culturally responsive care that meets the primary, preventive, and specialty health care needs of trans and gender-diverse adult patients. Authored by Fenway Health clinicians, researchers, staff members, and other national experts, the Guide highlights best practices in care from the perspectives of multiple stakeholders.

“Demand for state-of-the-art health care services for transgender and gender diverse people is rapidly increasing,” said Dr. Alex S. Keuroghlian, Director of the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center at The Fenway Institute, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, and Director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Psychiatry Gender Identity Program. “This textbook is an invaluable resource to all clinicians who care for transgender and gender diverse adults.”

“Medical providers have a responsibility to be familiar with the most up-to-date scientific and clinical information, and they can find all of that information and more in this guide, which highlights key aspects of gender identity emergence across the lifespan and provides much-needed guidance on both hormonal and surgical gender affirmation,” said Dr. Jennifer Potter, Co-Chair of The Fenway Institute at Fenway Health, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and co-editor of The Fenway Guide to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Health, published in 2015.

“We have long known that transgender and gender diverse adults experience health care disparities largely rooted in stigma, including acts of discrimination that take place in health care settings,” said Sari L. Reisner, Sc.D, Director of Transgender Health Research at The Fenway Institute, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School,and Director of Transgender Research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital based in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Hypertension. “Our textbook applies a health-equity model of care and provides guidance for clinicians when addressing health needs of transgender and gender diverse communities.”

Transgender and Gender Diverse Health Care: The Fenway Guide features essential information that includes but is not limited to the following topics:

History and epidemiology of transgender and gender diverse health care

Primary, preventive, and specialty care considerations for transgender and gender diverse patients

Hormonal, surgical, and non-medical gender affirmation

Trauma-informed and gender-affirming care

Behavior health, eating disorders, and body positivity

Reproductive health, obstetrical care, and family building

Treatment of HIV and sexually transmitted infections

Community building, advocacy, and partnership

Transgender and Gender Diverse Health Care: The Fenway Guide will be distributed by all major general and medical booksellers. It is available for purchase at mhprofessional.com/ and Amazon.com.

About Fenway Health

Founded in 1971, Fenway Health advocates for and delivers innovative, equitable, accessible health care, supportive services, and transformative research and education. We center LGBTQIA+ people, BIPOC individuals, and other underserved communities to enable our local, national, and global neighbors to flourish.

[From a News Release]