Impeachment: Remove Trump, NCLR Says

Posted By: The Rainbow Times January 9, 2021

After the coup in the nation’s capital last Wednesday, incited by Trump, various organizations call for to remove him from office and for the immediate start of impeachment procedures

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.—After witnessing President Trump’s role in instigating the violence that took place in Washington, D.C. on January 6, NCLR joins the growing bipartisan call for removal and impeachment of the president in order to protect the American people.

“Given the gravity of the President’s role in inciting the violent attack on our nation’s Capitol, we urge immediate action both to remove President Trump pursuant to the 25th Amendment and to initiate impeachment proceedings to ensure that he is held accountable for his seditious actions and can never again hold elected public office,” said Imani Rupert-Gordon, NCLR Executive Director.

“President Trump’s actions to incite violence and encourage a coup were traitorous, unethical, and anti-American. He is unfit to lead and his abuse of the office of President of the United States has put everyone in this country at risk. We urge Vice-President Pence, the Cabinet, and members of Congress to exercise their Constitutional responsibilities to take immediate action to remove President Trump from office and to hold him accountable for his criminal and treasonous conduct.”

NCLR joins a growing bipartisan coalition of elected officials and LGBTQ civil rights organizations in calling for the immediate removal of President Trump from office, including  House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck SchumerRepresentative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Republican Governors Phil Scott (VT) and Larry Hogan (MD), the Human Rights CampaignNational LGBTQ Task Force, and Lambda Legal.

 

The National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) is a national legal organization committed to advancing the human and civil rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community through litigation, public policy advocacy, and public education. Since its founding, NCLR has maintained a longstanding commitment to racial and economic justice and the LGBTQ community’s most vulnerable.

 

