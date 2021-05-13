Boston Pride Boycott: GLAD Joins In

GLAD Joins Trans Resistance MA & Pride 4 The People and Other Organizations; Calls for Boston Pride to Transform

BOSTON—GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) joined in solidarity with Black trans leaders and former Boston Pride volunteers in calling for transformation at the Boston Pride organization.

Pride is about protest, celebration, and community and should be a welcoming, safe space for all. Boston deserves a Pride in which Black and POC LGBTQ+ community members have a strong voice in leadership and which works to address the issues causing harm to our community, including systemic racism and police violence.

Guided by our organizational values of justice and lived equality; inclusion, equity, and mutual respect; collaboration; and anti-racism, GLAD will not be participating in official Boston Pride, BP, events in 2021. In solidarity with Trans Resistance MA and Pride 4 the People GLAD supports the Trans Resistance March and Vigil for Black Trans Lives taking place on June 12.

BP’s problems

In June 2020, BP came under fire after an initial official statement about Black Lives Matter’s protesters and police brutality backfired.

Their actions involve a series of events including what has been explained as a “unilateral decision to remove any reference of Black Lives Matter” from an official “statement on police brutality after the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade,” that lead to the resignation of 80 percent of Boston Pride’s volunteer workforce in June 2020, according to a former statement from Jo Triglio (they/them), former Boston Pride Communications team and co-founder of Pride 4 The People (P4TP).

“The community response was immediate and overwhelming,” said JP Delgado Galdamez, Communications Associate at The Network/La Red via a release sent to The Rainbow Times then. “Many of us know, from personal experiences, that Boston Pride wasn’t committed to supporting Black Lives Matter, and that was reinforced in the way the first statement was written. And I guess I was a little bit of a fool for believing that they would, by their own morals, support Black Lives Matter, as one of the members of their board is Deborah Drew, Secretary of the Massachusetts branch of the Log Cabin Republicans.”

In July 2020, BP was asked by Boston Pride 4 The People, founded by resigned committee chairs and volunteers of Boston Pride (BP), “demanding BP’s board of directors step down citing a long history of allegations of racism and transphobia stemming from the board leadership,” according to a previous report by The Rainbow Times.

“[We] want to preserve Pride, but refocus back on the community,” said Triglio in 2020 — a resigned member of the BP Communications team and co-founder of Boston Pride for the People, who was also selected as the Boston Pride Grand Marshal in 2018. “We want to address issues that affect our community—racism, white privilege, transphobia, etc. The purpose of Boston Pride 4 the People is to bring Pride back to the people.”

To clarify BP’s stance and get answers for our readers pertaining to what Boston Pride had learned from the process they claim to have undergone and about why the BP Board had not yet met with community members, The Rainbow Times sent DeMarco six direct questions (found on the link, for transparency) to the organization. Linda DeMarco, BP’s President, however, circumvented them and instead provided a nearly identical statement as the one found on their release, focusing on the evolution of the organization, an evolution they did not explain to The Rainbow Times when given the platform to do so.

In Feb. 2021, The Network La Red and The Boston Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence also joined the boycott of BP via a statement. Watch the video of the Sisters here.

“The Boston Pride Board’s actions are abusive towards our community and just like most abusers, they use any way out to avoid being held accountable. This most recent effort by the board, hiring a firm to educate them on the ways they uphold oppression, is the last of many attempts to show how much they have changed; however, the board itself has not changed and neither have their actions,” read some of the statement published by TRT.

“Boston Pride is not an organization that follows the legacy of Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, and the many LGBTQ+ trailblazers that fought for our rights, but rather, a group exercising power over communities and taking money from corporations to recycle the same parade and parties every year.”

For more detailed information about this story and how it unfolded, click here.